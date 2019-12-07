News from the districts – December 6, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Tiree

Tiree Music Festival (TMF) has sold out for the eleventh year in a row, seven months ahead of the event, organisers have announced.

No fewer than 2,100 tickets have been snapped up in a matter of weeks.

TMF will be held between July 10 and 12 next year, with a fantastic line-up of folk, trad and pop acts, family activities and spotless campsites in store.

Daniel Gillespie, artistic director for Tiree Music Festival, said: ‘It’s unbelievable to see demand for the festival continue to grow each year. With every year that passes, people are moving faster to secure their place among the family-friendly party on Tiree.

‘We can’t wait to share more information about next year’s festival with everyone in the new year.’

Lochgilphead

The movies are coming to Lochgilphead once again this weekend.

Be ready for plenty of laughs as Mid Argyll Arts Association screens comedy classic Groundhog Day.

The 1993 film follows the misadventures of Phil Connors (played by Bill Murray), a TV weatherman who, during an assignment covering the annual Groundhog Day event in Pennsylvania, is caught in a time loop, repeatedly re-living the same day. Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott co-star.

The critically-acclaimed movie will be shown at the Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) hall, opposite Lochgilphead Community Centre, at 7.30pm on Saturday December 7.

Admission will be £7.50 for adults and concessions £6. Tickets at the door.

Ardfern

Having recently completed her third visit to volunteer in a refugee camp on the Greek island of Samos, close to the Turkish coastline, Ardfern woman Pam Gregory was inspired to write the second edition of her cookbook ‘Displaced Dishes’.

The original book was inspired by the refugees and, with the first edition sold out, the second is in the pipeline.

Pam, 73, explained: ‘Working in the camp is the most inspiring, hard and totally uplifting work I’ve ever done and think more people should be given the opportunity to hear about this kind of opportunity.’

Loch Lomond

As the fifth anniversary approaches of the unveiling a statue at Balmaha in honour of Scotland’s most loved mountain man, Tom Weir, the site has been targeted by thieves.

They broke into donations posts and stole funds earmarked for maintaining the popular statue and associated picnic area.

James Fraser, chairman of the Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs charity, added: ‘Fortunately we regularly empty the donation posts so the amount stolen will not have been substantial but, nonetheless, this thoughtless act serves as reminder that we need to remain viligant and increase our efforts to protect this very special heritage site which has been enjoyed by almost a million visitors over the past 5 years.’