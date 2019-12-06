Roddy’s tree planted in Furnace

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The people of Furnace paid a touching tribute to a much-loved personality in the village on a frosty St Andrew’s Day.

Reverend Dr Roddy MacLeod MBE arrived on Loch Fyne-side as parish minister 34 years ago and has since been at the heart of the community. He received an MBE for his services to the Gaelic language and the community in December 2017.

In tribute to his many years of service the community decided to plant a flowering cherry tree in his honour, and that he should be there with his wife Jean to perform the planting ceremony.

One man who knows Reverend Roddy better than most is Billy McCheyne, who has known the minister since he arrived in the village and worked at the manse to clear the formerly derelict manse and garden.

Billy said: ‘His sense of humour is legendary. One time we were clearing a jungle of a vegetable patch at the manse I asked him what they would grow on Uist. He replied “dockens and ministers”.’

‘We owe a lot to this great man. You could always talk to Roddy and he would give you sound advice. This tree is just a small token of our appreciation.

‘He truly is a remarkable man, and I truly don’t think we’ll see the likes of him again.’

Karen Baird, chair of Furnace community company or SCIO (Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation) added: ‘He has made a huge contribution to the life of the church and the community. You could rely on Roddy to turn up at every village event.

‘He did Gaelic with the schoolkids and was the Gaelic tutor for Lochfyneside Gaelic Choir.

‘He has been part of our village for so long and we wanted to make sure Roddy appreciated all the things he has done for us over the years.’