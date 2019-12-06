Private money to fill public gap for Argyll tourism

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A group representing Argyll tourism is looking to ‘widen its revenue stream’ as pressures on public funding continue to build.

Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC) was formed in 2012 with its membership comprising local marketing groups representing around 1,200 business interests across the region.

From the outset the co-operative has received funding from Argyll and Bute council three-year tranches, but over the last three years this has been reducing amid fears that core funding previously enjoyed of £50,000 per annum is unlikely to continue at that level.

Local marketing groups and destination marketing organisations (DMOs) – Kyles Marketing Group, Visit Cowal, Visit Bute, Explore Kintyre, Heart of Argyll, Oban and Lorn Tourism Association, Explore Islay and Jura, Explore Inveraray, Three Lochs Way and Visit Helensburgh – collectively contribute around £10,000 annually in membership fees.

At the AITC AGM on November 14 it was agreed that given funding pressures, direct membership should be broadened to include individual tourism businesses.

Gavin Dick, AITC director representing Heart of Argyll and Kintyre, explained: ‘This move is not specifically to do with council cutbacks. There are other uncertainties out there, not least the outcome of the general election.

‘The council has indicated it intends to continue to support AITC.’

He added: ‘It was the DMOs who voted for this because they can see the benefits of widening our revenue stream.

‘The DMOs recognise the multiplier effect AITC can offer in terms of advertising and promotion.’

The tourism co-operative also receives core funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and an AITC spokesperson said AITC ‘fully expects that the continue’, while support has also come from CalMac, Scottish Natural Heritage, Forestry and Land Scotland and others.

The AITC has carried out several marketing campaigns for the region, including Wild about Argyll, Heart & Soul and the latest venture, West Coast Waters.