Having a ball for Kilimanjaro quest

Campaigner and fundraiser David MacInnes hit the big city last month to boost his drive for two very special charities.

Next October David and his team are taking on the formidable task of climbing the 19,308ft Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, in aid of Anthony Nolan and Bloodwise.

The team facing the challenge is made up of leukaemia survivors, stem cell donors and charity supporters. Other members have friends or family who have suffered from leukaemia.

On Saturday November 23, Lochgilphead’s David along with two others from the Kilimanjaro team held a highly successful charity winter ball in the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Glasgow. Guests enjoyed not only dancing but a raffle, live auction and silent auction. The ball raised £7,397.95 towards their target of £40,000.

David said afterwards: ‘Thanks to everyone who came and donated, and to all the companies and individuals who donated prizes for the raffle and auctions.’