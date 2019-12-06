Announcements – December 6, 2019

ENGAGEMENTS

MORRISON – SPOONER

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of George John, eldest son of George and Sandra, Inveraray, to Amy Louise, eldest daughter of Michael and Carol-Ann, Helensburgh.

Deaths

DOUGLAS – Doreen Marie (previously Scrutton), née Best. Peacefully, on November 26, 2019, at Oxton House Care Home in Glasgow, Doreen, aged 90 years, much loved mother of Shaun, Kerry, Nichola and Erinclare and sister to Adrienne. A celebration will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, commencing at 11.00am, at the Pollockshields Burgh Hall, Glasgow, to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers, but donations can be made to the Womankind charity.

GALBRAITH – Suddenly on December 3, 2019, at the R.A.H. Paisley, Archie (Baldy) Galbraith in his 84th year, of 26 Dun Mor Avenue, Lochgilphead and formerly of Ormsary Estate. Beloved husband of Annie and a much loved father of Christine and the late Finlay, cherished grandpa of Neil, Mhairi and Iain, much respected father in law, dear brother, uncle and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Tuesday December 10, 2019, at 12.30pm, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to British Heart Foundation.

MCKERRAL – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, after a long illness, surrounded by his family, on November 29, 2019, David Keith McKerral, in his 67th year, 106 Milknowe, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Nan McMillan, much loved brother of Richard, Nancy, Jane, Adam and the late Pat, and a loving uncle and great uncle.

SCOTT – Peacefully, at Northwood Care Home, Helensburgh, on November 24, 2019, Harold Dunsmore Scott, in his 88th year, of Bannockburn Buildings, Tarbert, dearly beloved husband of the late Sandra Scott, née Jackson, much loved father of Ewan and Craig, step-dad of Rachelle and Karen and loving papa of Chloe, Murray and Jude.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ROBERTSON – Agnes and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for cards, flowers, phone calls, visits and baking received on the sad loss of Mac. Special thanks to doctors, nurses and staff at Campbeltown Hospital, Acute Ward,

Macmillan and Community nurses and ambulance crew for their care given to Mac. Also to Rev William Crossan for a lovely service, the Argyll Hotel for the purvey, Kenneth and Rhys Blair for professional services and to all who paid their respects at the church and graveside. The retiral collection raised £748 for Macmillan nurses and Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

SMITH – Lorna, Russell and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, visits and cards received following the sad loss of James. Grateful thanks are extended to the local care teams for all their attention and care over the last few years, especially for their care which allowed James to remain at home, and also to Laurene for taking James on his weekly social visits. Our thanks to Rev Robert MacLeod for a comforting and uplifting service and Iain Malcolm for such a personal tribute to James; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for caring and efficient services; to The Stag Hotel for excellent purvey and to Morna for the beautiful flowers. A final thank you to all who paid their respects at church and graveside, especially those who travelled a great distance. Your support and kindness was greatly appreciated. The retiral collection raised £800 for Marie Curie, Mid Argyll and MS Therapy Centre, Lochgilphead.

in Memoriams

CAMPBELL – Hugh, who passed away December 2, 2007.

Always in our thoughts.

Sadly missed.

– Ivor, Shauna, Robert and great grandchildren.

MCNAUGHTON – Treasured memories of John, died December 9, 2013.

Loved and missed every day.

– Betty and family.

YOUNG – In loving memory of our dear Shona, who died on November 26, 2013. Always in our thoughts.

– Love from all the family.