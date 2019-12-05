Police report – December 6, 2019

Lochgilphead police

Theft by shoplifting

At around 7.25am on Tuesday November 26 in the Riverside Filling Station, Lochgilphead, a 38-year-old man allegedly stole an item. The man responsible has been identified from CCTV and he will be charged with the offence when he is traced.

Drugs search

A flat in Burns Brae, Lochgilphead was searched by police about 9.30am on Thursday November 28. A man aged 23 was subsequently arrested for allegedly being in possession of cannabis. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local Police Station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.