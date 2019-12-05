Police report – December 6, 2019
Theft by shoplifting
At around 7.25am on Tuesday November 26 in the Riverside Filling Station, Lochgilphead, a 38-year-old man allegedly stole an item. The man responsible has been identified from CCTV and he will be charged with the offence when he is traced.
Drugs search
A flat in Burns Brae, Lochgilphead was searched by police about 9.30am on Thursday November 28. A man aged 23 was subsequently arrested for allegedly being in possession of cannabis. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.