Now you tree it…

Tarbert’s big festive lights switch-on was left hanging in the balance after a Christmas calamity.

A Christmas tree erected in the village a week earlier had proved a bit disappointing – though it was a bit better if you looked at it from a particular direction. Tarbert firm RDS Forestry kindly agreed to replace the tree with a more spruce alternative.

The new tree, described by Andrew Dixon of RDS as ‘a beauty’, arrived on the back of a contractor’s lorry on the morning of Wednesday December 4, and the old one was taken away, tinsel flying in the wind as it left.

Then Argyll and Bute Council took over.

A council lorry later arrived on the scene beside the beautiful bushy festive specimen.

And council workers promptly started to chop up the replacement tree and throw it on the back of their lorry.

Andrew Dixon explained in a Facebook post on Wednesday: ‘We liaised with the council who kindly said they would happily erect [a new tree] if we delivered.

‘All agreed and we would drop new tree and remove the old one so that there was no hassle while the lorry was there.

‘Anyway, new tree was delivered this morning and the rest is history. I am still waiting for Jeremy Beadle to jump out with the camera.’

Adding to the council’s woes is the fact that Tarbert expects its Christmas lights to be switched on at a community event on Friday December 6.

Mr Dixon added: ‘Now the chaps are out trying to find another one and McKerrals have also said they can help out and deliver it tomorrow (Thursday). Third time lucky…

‘It was a beauty as well!’

One of the festive event organisers in Tarbert is Margaret McNeill, who said: ‘I have no clue what happened, but there was a miscommunication somewhere.

‘I feel so sorry for Andrew Dixon though.’

Speaking on Wednesday, she added: ‘Getting answers from the council is proving difficult.’

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked Argyll and Bute Council for its response, and we will update this story on the Advertiser website when it arrives.