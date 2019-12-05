Changes to Argyll and Bute polling stations

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A small number of changes have been made to polling stations in Argyll and Bute for the forthcoming UK parliamentary election on Thursday December 12.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘While changes are avoided if at all possible, timescales and other factors on this occasion mean some changes have been necessary. In making alternative arrangements, issues like accessibility have, as always, been carefully considered and every step taken to minimise as far as possible any impact on voters.’

Changes by area:

Oban, Lorn and the Isles

Bridge of Orchy

The polling station for this election will be Bridge of Orchy Hall.

Bunessan, Isle of Mull

Bunessan Primary School’s Pre-Five Unit will be the polling station for this election.

Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands

Tayvallich

Tayvallich Church will be the polling station for this election.

Helensburgh and Lomond

Luss

The polling station for this election will be the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel

Helensburgh

Drumfork Centre will replace the Naval Families Centre as the polling station for relevant voters in this election.

The dance studio at Hermitage Academy will replace Colgrain Primary School as the polling station for appropriate voters for this election.