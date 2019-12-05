BOBcast Episode 4
Welcome to Episode 4
The latest episode of the BOBcast – Join presenters George Graham, Keith McIntyre and Stephen Day in their latest audio golfing adventure.
This week they are joined by reporter David McPhee as he catches up with Bob for a wee chat and Steevie learns more golfing terminology and what are the chances of getting a hole in one.