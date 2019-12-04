Santa’s helpers wanted to make a happy Christmas

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Salvation Army is asking for help from the people of Mid Argyll to bring sackfuls of presents to some of the area’s neediest children and most vulnerable adults.

Organisers of the Christmas Present Appeal work with social workers, child workers and community-based care companies to make sure those who would benefit from the appeal get a gift to open on December 25.

The numbers of youngsters and adults needing festive cheer are on the up.

When Oban volunteer Morvern Finlayson got involved in the appeal 11 years ago, there were just 71 children on the list; last year there were 210, from babies to teenagers, plus 87 adults.

In Mid Argyll new and unwrapped gifts can be handed in to the Bank of Scotland in Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead, from now until Friday December 20.

‘We could not do this without the support and generosity of the community who give us gifts so thank you to everyone who helps make it possible,’ said Morvern.

On this year’s wishlist are toys and activities suitable for babies right up to 18-year-olds, toiletries for teenage girls and boys, hats, gloves, scarves, make-up sets, books, colouring sets and education materials, including pencils, pens and paper.

For older people, puzzle books are popular, as are notebooks, soap sets, socks, biscuits, sweets and other goodies.

Family games are also high up on the list, said Morvern.

Everything needs to be new and unwrapped. Gifts for older people are made up into a decorated gift box, thanks to one volunteer who saves and covers shoe boxes specially for this time of year.

Gifts for the children are handed to key workers with wrapping paper so the parents or guardians can see what the children are getting and have the joy of wrapping it themselves.

‘We send a card with the gifts just saying “with love and best wishes”,’ added Morvern.