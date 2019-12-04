A light in the darkness

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Along with the popular winter fayre across the road at the parish church hall, Lochgilphead’s St Margaret’s Catholic Church welcomed people to light a candle to remember loved ones gone.

On Saturday November 23, people made their way between the two buildings. In contrast to the noise and bustle of the fundraising fayre, the church was a haven of peace.

Father Ronald Campbell said: ‘This week is Catholic Education week, when the church tries to promote its beliefs and practices to as wide an audience as possible.

‘The custom of lighting candles is a significant convention in Catholic and Orthodox churches, communities and families, originating from Old Testament times where an oil lamp was lit to sustain a perpetual flame.

‘It was lovely to see many non-Catholics visit St Margaret’s and light candles for their personal intentions.’

Small candles are known as votive or vigil candles and are used for the intention of prayers, for a specific issue or perhaps an individual.

They are used to remember the deceased, especially loved ones, and of those held dear, though candles tend to be lit for the Holy Souls throughout November.

Prayers are usually spoken over one candle at a time. In keeping these candles burning for extended periods, the individual prayer is believed to be prolonged and amplified along with the intentions of other believers’ prayers.

In doing this, a collective spirit of prayer for the entire church is established which is encouraging, enriching and empowering.