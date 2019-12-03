Music festival seeks new home
Look out for a new venue for the next Mid Argyll Music Festival.
After many years using Ardrishaig Public Hall, the venue will not be available for the spring festival as a programme of hall refurbushment begins.
Mid Argyll Music Festival chairman Martin Gorringe said: ‘Mid Argyll Music Festival was informed in September by Ardrishaig Community Trust that the normal venue in Ardrishaig will be undergoing renovation works early in 2020.
‘Alternative venues are being sought in Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead. The Lochgilphead Joint Campus is already secured for evening performances and the final day of March 21. Once confirmation is received of the daytime venues a further notice will be published.’