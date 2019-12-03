Construction firm hits heights for Inveraray lights

Balfour Beatty's Stan Payne, helped by Martin Wilson get ready to instal the first Christmas lights at Inveraray's Londis shop
Construction firm Balfour Beatty got into the festive spirit to help the people of Inveraray.

The firm, which is working on the new Inveraray to Crossaig power line upgrade for SSEN, provided a cherry picker to allow the festive lights to be installed through the Royal Burgh.

Festive light events are organised by Inveraray Community Council and its convenor Linda Divers said: ‘Thanks to all the helpers with the Christmas lights and to Balfour Beatty for saving the day.

She added: ‘I also want to thank Kelly Scott from SSEN who helped arrange for Balfour Beatty to assist with the lights.’

 