Rotary go to ‘treemendous’ effort
Mid Argyll Rotary Club members spent Saturday November 16 planting more than 100 native trees in Lochgilphead as part of a wildlife and environment improvement drive.
Members were assisted by family and friends, under the supervision of Bailey the dog.
The trees, supplied by The Woodlands Trust as part of its community and schools programme, were planted in Blarbuie Community Woodland.
It is hoped the mixed broadleaf trees planted will establish food and shelter for wildlife and create a living legacy for future generations.