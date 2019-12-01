Star off the mark with derby win

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

SAFL Premier One

Dunoon Ams 0-4 Lochgilphead Red Star

Red Star made the relatively short trip to Cowal on Saturday November 23 to play Dunoon Ams in a match rearranged from the previous weekend.

And it was the Lochgilphead side who returned home with the three points after a much improved performance.

Star opened the scoring after 20 minutes when a James McGuinness corner caused confusion in the Dunoon defence, resulting in the ball ending up in the back of the net.

Dunoon tried to respond but Star’s back three of Ben Forbes, Kyle Selfridge and Coll McCallum never looked troubled. Star doubled their lead on the stroke of half time when an excellent passing move caught out the Dunoon defence and left Luke Naisby with the simple task of finishing from close range. 0-2.

Star were determined not to let their lead slip in the second half and added a third goal when Andy Weir put the ball in the net as Dunoon struggled to clear from another cross into the box. 0-3.

The Lochgilphead side were enjoying their football now on the large pitch at Dunoon Stadium and added a fourth goal when excellent individual play from Lee MacLean down the left channel saw him get a cross in for Luke Naisby, who doubled his tally for the afternoon to make the score 0-4 at full time.

This result moves Star off the foot of the table as they break a streak of five straight defeats and moves them to within a point of Dunoon.

Star should return to action on Saturday December 7, following a free week.