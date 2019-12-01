Kilmory claim development trophy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

This year’s U14 shinty development trophy took place at Mossfield Stadium, Oban, on Sunday November 24.

It was guaranteed there would be a new name on the trophy this year as Kilmory and Ardnamurchan competed in this competition to see who would take home the silverware.

Alec MacVicar was the man in charge of proceedings and got the game underway at 1pm.

Within five minutes, Euan Gilmour had netted for the Mid Argyll side and at that point it looked as though Kilmory may have the firepower to take the game away from the Ardnamurchan team.

Ardnamurchan then started to find a foothold in the game and were awarded a penalty for a late swing in the box. Freddie Paterson came forward to take the penalty but put his shot past the post.

The game started flowing from end to end and Freddie Paterson made amends for his earlier miss when he found the back of the net on 25 minutes. Half-time came giving a much-needed break to the players and spectators.

Eilidh Cameron obliged with her customary goal a minute into the second half, however, Ardnamurchan replied 10 minutes later.

The game was in the balance but Eilidh Cameron got the decisive goal on 46 minutes.

The play continued to flow from end to end and at full time both teams had good reason to hold their heads high after providing such entertaining shinty for the crowd.

Euan McMurdo, Shinty Regional Development officer, said: ‘Credit has to go to the players and coaches for providing such an entertaining match at a time of year when most people want to stay warm indoors. It was great to see so many girls playing which will help bolster the ladies teams at Kimory and Ardnamurchan.’

He added: ‘Thanks to the players, coaches and spectators for their hard work throughout the year, referee Alec MacVicar for his handling of the game and willingness to help officiate and the Mossfield ground staff for, as always, providing such a great surface to play on.’