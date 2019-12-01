Golden girl Ella aims for stars
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The postman made a Lochgilphead girl’s day when she received her Mòd gold medal – just a week or two late.
Ella Fyfe from Lochgilphead won the medal in the eight-year-old learners solo singing competition at this year’s Royal National Mòd in Glasgow in October.
Ella, who started singing when she was five, said: ‘I was so excited when it arrived. I really enjoy singing so it’s very special.’
Hoping to one day be an astronaut, Ella is now trying to suss out the logistics of competing in the Royal National Mòd via video link from space.