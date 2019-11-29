Green light for Lochgilphead front green scheme

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgilphead’s Front Green is to be given a make-over after planning permission was granted for a new play area and picnic space.

The development, given the go-ahead by Argyll and Bute Council, will also see new trees planted and a shelter built.

The council was behind the plans, which were designed with the help of Glasgow-based architects Erz Limited.

A handling report compiled by a council planning officer said the site comprised more than a hectare of public open amenity space and that the proposals should be granted.

The report said: ‘The proposed development will, by reason of plan layout, modest built interventions, scale, design and materiality, conserve and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area.

‘[It will also] respect the setting and historic and architectural character of the listed buildings on the northern side of Poltalloch Street and Colchester Square.

‘Any concerns with regard to matters of highway safety and the free flow of traffic on the A83 trunk road and local authority adopted roads are limited to proposed localised changes to the carriageway surface.

‘The proposal shows resurfacing the trunk road carriageway at three locations adjacent to the north of the front green with buff coloured aggregate chippings.

‘These are to enhance the sense of connection between the foot of Argyll Street and Colchester Square with the front green and to accentuate the entrance to the public car park off Poltalloch Street.

‘It is also proposed to do the same to a section of the local authority adopted road at the southern end of Colchester Square at the roundabout junction with the A83.

‘Subject to the planning conditions recommended herein, it is considered the proposed development is acceptable.’