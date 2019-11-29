Council appoints new chief executive

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Council has a new chief executive to replace Cleland Sneddon.

Pippa Milne, executive director, will take up her new post from December 19, when Mr Sneddon leaves for South Lanarkshire Council.

Council Leader Aileen Morton said: ‘We had a very strong pool of candidates to choose from. I would like to congratulate Pippa on securing this role and I look forward to working with her, as Chief Executive, for the benefit of Argyll and Bute.’

Mrs Milne brings with her 28 years of local government experience, five of which have been with Argyll and Bute Council.

As executive director, she has led initiatives that will be key to developing a prosperous future for the area, most notably the Rural Growth Deal for Argyll and Bute.

‘Argyll and Bute is an amazing area that deserves a prosperous future,’ said Mrs Milne, ‘and I will work tirelessly to build this.’

‘I understand the challenges the area faces and the difficulties this council deals with every day. I also see the opportunities for success that are there for us to take. It will be a privilege to work for Argyll and Bute as chief executive of its council.’