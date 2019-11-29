Announcements – November 29, 2019

DEATHS

CRUICKSHANK – Marion Cruickshank (Allan, McPate) suddenly at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Loving wife of the late John, sister of Neil, Anne and the late Catherine, much loved mum of Laura and Scott, mother-in-law of Mark, loving gran of Danielle, Carrie, Eilidh and Amber. Funeral service at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, Angus on Monday, December 2 at 3.30pm.

JACKSON – William MacLeod (Billy), formerly of Kinlochleven, peacefully at Balquidder House Care Home, Alexandria, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, dearly loved husband of Sheila and brother to Ann. At his own request he will be cremated privately and his ashes scattered on Loch Linnhe at Cuil Bay, a place of happy memories.

MACINTYRE – Peacefully at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban surrounded by his loving family, on November 19, 2019, in his 88th year, Hugh MacIntyre, beloved husband of the late Flora, much loved dad of Fiona, Margaret, Shona and Hugh, and a loving grandad, great-grandad and great-great grandad. Rest in Peace.

MACKELLAR – Jessie (née Campbell). Peacefully, after long illness, bravely borne, Jessie passed away at her home Gowanbank, Bunessan, with all her family by her side on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A devoted wife to Glen. Much loved mother to Alasdair and Colin. Granny to Elizabeth, Erin, Lexie and Sophia. Sister to Anne, Anda, Elizabeth and the late Lexie. Much loved Auntie and sister-in-law. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 3 at 12.30 p.m. at Bunessan Church.

SMITH – Peacefully at home, after a long illness, borne bravely, on November 22, 2019, James Smith, in his 68th year, of Lorn, Bridgend, Kilmichael Glassary, by Lochgilphead, youngest son of the late Hugh and Flora Smith (Balliemore Farm, Kilmichael Glassary), and dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and associate to many in the farming community. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 12.00 noon. Thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie and MS Centre, Lochgilphead.

SWANN – Suddenly at home on Friday November 15, 2019, in his 72nd year, Malcolm Swann, much loved husband of Audrey, a dear dad, grandad and great-grandad. A celebration of Malcolm’s life will be held at The Argyllshire Gathering Halls, Oban on Friday, November 29 at 1.00 p.m., thereafter to Pennyfuir Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Retiring collection/donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.

WILSON – Marjorie. Peacefully on November 22, 2019, Marjorie (MacFadyen), aged 95 years, beloved wife of the late A J Branks Wilson, much loved mum of Mhairi and son-in-law Eddie. Connections in Bothwell and Tiree. Funeral to take place in Daldowie Crematorium, Broomhouse on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 12 noon to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMERON – Donnie and family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to the many family, friends, neighbours and well-wishers who showed great kindness and support on the sudden, sad loss of Iona. A special word of thanks to Bill Skene for his comforting funeral service and to Manson & MacBeath Funeral Directors for their sensitive and professional handling of the arrangements. Thank you to everyone who attended the service, the generous sum of £600 collected in memory of Iona has been forwarded to Fort William Golf Club.

JEFFREY – The family of Jason Jeffrey would like to express their thanks for the kindness shown for Jason. We were overwhelmed by the cards, meals, cakes, flowers and people popping in to support us at this time. We would also like to thank the Lochaber community, friends, family and colleagues who came to his Celebration of Life service and those who participated in the service. Thank you. Simon, Tracey, Dean and Rebecca.

KENNEDY – The family of the late Isobel (Bella) Kennedy would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the following; the medical and nursing staff of both the Lorn and Islands and Mull and Iona Hospital, Dr Grose of the Beatson Center, Glasgow; Donald MacDonald (Roderick and team) for their attentive and sensitive handling of all funeral arrangements; the staff and volunteers at Glen Iosal Housing in Tobermory for their loving care and support they gave Isobel during her 10 year tenure there. She truly flourished and was surrounded by a caring team, led by Linda Noble. Thank you also to Reverends David Carruthers and Liz Gibson for their thoughtful and moving sermons. Lastly, thank you to all her friends and extended family for their notes, calls and flowers, as well as those who travelled distances to join us on the 19th and 21st November, your expressions of sympathy will forever be remembered.

MILLIKEN – The family of John would like to thank everyone for their kindness before and after his recent passing. Grateful thanks to Ian MacInnes and all at D&A Munn for their care, compassion and professionalism. To the Rev. Donald MacKinnon for his sincere and heartfelt service and also to the church elders, and organist Ken Moncrieff. A particular and sincere thank you to Norman Nicholson, Helen Jordan and the Oban Bach Choir for their extremely moving and exquisite tribute and also to family friend Jane Pearce for her beautiful Bach flute solo – how John would have loved these! We would also like to thank Petals of Oban for the beautiful flowers and to the Royal Hotel for their excellent service and buffet. Finally sincere thanks to all who attended the church and graveside and who generously donated to Mary’s Meals. At peace now.

MEMORIAMS

CRYANS – Mr George Carlin Cryans born January 23, 1935, sadly departed November 30, 2013 in his 80th year. George served his country for 15 years in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders serving in Singapore, Oman, Borneo, Berlin and at home in Scotland. A keen animal lover, bird breeder and Gamekeeper but his proudest achievement was being a father and a devoted husband of Catherine, married for 58 years.

George, we never knew that morning that God would call your name

In life we loved you dearly

In death we do the same

Still loved and missed very much.

– Love from Cathy, Ann and Willie and Charlotte and John Paul and family.

GILLIES – In loving memory of Graeme, who died on December 3, 2006.

No longer in our lives to share

But in our hearts you’re always there.

– With love Dad, Mam, Scott, Kevin, Sarah, Cameron and Rory, Ross, Asha, Sandy and Lauren.

MACCOLL – In loving memory of John, devoted dad and dad-in-law, who died November 30, 2010.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

– Elspeth and Billy.

MACDONALD – Mary

Remembering

Mary MacDonald

23.8.66 30.11.17

Beloved mum, daughter, sister, partner, sister in law, aunty and great aunt.

A heart of gold stopped beating

Two shining eyes at rest

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best

We know you had to leave us

But you didn’t go alone

For part of us went with you

The day he called you home

To some you are forgotten

To others just part of the past

But to us who loved and lost you

The memories will always last.

MACDONALD – Remembering with love my darling daughter Mary, who passed away November 30, 2017.

You always had a smile to share

Time to give, time to care

A loving nature kind and true

These are the memories we have of you.

Until we meet again

Wait for me at the gates

Rest in Peace.

– Your loving mum and family, Ballachulish and away.

MACDONALD – Marybell. Precious memories of my loving mum, who passed away on December 1, 2008.

Always loved and remembered.

– Angus, Morar.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of my much loved mum Grace MacDougall, called home on November 30, 2018, also remembering all loved ones gone before.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near

So loved, so missed, so very dear.

– Shelagh.

MACINNES – In loving memory of my dear wife Ina, who passed away on November 28, 2010.

No tears, no verse, no words can say,

How much I miss you every day

– Love Roddy xx

MACINNES – In loving memory of a dear mum and granny, who passed away on November 28, 2010.

The good times we had as a family

A beautiful nature, a heart of gold,

These are memories, we’ll always hold.

Love and miss you always

– Fiona, Brian and Euan, Kevan, Claire and Ellie xx

MACINTOSH – In loving memory of my dear wife, mum and gran, who died on November 27, 1979.

Always remembered.

– Inserted by her husband and family, Isle of Barra.

MACINTYRE – In loving memory of Calum, who died November 27, 2015.

Never forgotten.

– Joyce.

MACINTYRE – In loving memory of Calum, who died November 27, 2015.

Remembered every day x.

– Mark, Donna, Gary and Shannon.

MACKENZIE – Treasured memories of Willie, much loved husband, dad and grandpa, who passed away on November 29, 2008.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Neileen and family.

MACLACHLAN – Precious memories of my dear husband Ian, who passed away on November 28, 2016.

Silent thoughts, memories dear

Treasured more each passing year.

– Chrissie, Caalmojo, Kilmory.

MACLACHLAN – In memory of Ian MacLachlan, a dear father and senair,

who passed away November 28, 2016.

Worthy of rememberance.

– Allan and family.

MACLACHLAN – Precious memories of our dad, senair and sinn senair Ian, who passed away November 28, 2016.

Silent thoughts of times together

Hold memories that will last forever.

– Catherine, Bill, Iain, Katie and families.

MACLACHLAN – Precious memories of a dear father and senair Ian MacLachlan, who died November 28, 2016.

No need for words

Except to say

Still loved and missed in every way.

– Joan, Emma and Kirsty x.

MACLACHLAN – Treasured memories of our dad, senair and sinn senair Ian, who passed away November 28, 2016.

Every day in some small way

We miss you more than words can say

In our hearts you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day.

– Morag, David, Allan, Angus, Iain and families.

MACLEOD – Precious memories of Murdo, who died on November 29, 2017. Missed every minute of every day.

– Jane and family.

McMONAGLE – Treasured memories of Peter, who passed away on December 3, 2014, a dearly loved husband, father, granda and great-granda.

The rolling stream of life rolls on

But still the vacant chair

Recalls the love, the voice, the smile

Of the one who once sat there.

– From Phil and families x

WEATHERALL – In loving memory of Katie, our dear mum and granny, who died November 27, 2018.

Always in our thoughts and hearts.

– Anne, Carine, Wolfgang, Andy and Jamie.

Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sister Annie.