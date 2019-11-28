Wands at the ready

Billy Reid will bring his unique magic show to Tayvallich.

Magical, mysterious going-ons will stun Tayvallich residents as Scottish Close-up Magician of the Year 2019, Billy Reid, teleports himself to the village hall stage on Friday November 29.

In an unforgettable magic experience, where cards appear and disappear; coins transpose to impossible locations; objects levitate and minds are read, audiences will be wowed as the sleight-of-hand expert entertains with his modern wizardry.

Doors open at 7.30pm for curtain up at 8pm. Tickets are £10 – under 17s, £5 – plus booking fee if bought in advance from brownpapertickets.com or £12/£6 on the door.