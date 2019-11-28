NFUS roadshow rolls into Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

NFU Scotland is touring the country with a series of winter policy meetings.

Two Argyll meetings will be held on Friday November 29.

In Tarbert, the meeting will begin at 1pm at Tarbert Bowling Club. Tea, cake and sausage rolls will be available from 12pm.

A second Argyll meeting will be held in the Corran Halls, Oban, at 6.30pm.

Vice president Martin Kennedy and director of policy Jonnie Hall will attend both meetings along with regional board chairman John Dickson.

A NFU Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Politics and policy are rapidly shaping our industry’s future, together with unprecedented physical and financial challenges.

‘From convergence, Brexit and future support to climate change and supply chains, every sector of Scottish agriculture faces a time of significant change. At the same time, Scottish agriculture must also make the most of new opportunities.

‘NFU Scotland’s priority is to help your business and your sector to thrive and secure a prosperous future for Scottish agriculture and all that it underpins. This is your opportunity to hear from your union and to have your say on urgent policy matters that will inevitably shape your agricultural business in the months and years to come. Every member is encouraged to attend.’