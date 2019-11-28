Christmas kicks off in Cairndow
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
For the second year running, Cairndow’s Christmas Fair kick-started village festivities, with organisers confirming this will now become an annual event.
Generous businesses and individuals donated sought-after raffle prizes, with the top prize of a two-night break for two at the Inveraray Inn encouraging ticket sales.
Stalls at the event on Sunday November 17 included wreaths, knitted items, cards, preserves and home-baking, meaning there was something for everyone and gave organised Christmas shoppers the chance to make a dent in their list.
One of the organisers, Denise England, said: ‘A great community effort went into the fair, with help and support from the villagers, so thank you to everyone involved.’
A total of £680 was raised, which will go towards maintaining and keeping Cairndow village hall running.