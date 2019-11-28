Christmas kicks off in Cairndow

Beautifully scented candles and soaps made for the perfect stocking fillers.

For the second year running, Cairndow’s Christmas Fair kick-started village festivities, with organisers confirming this will now become an annual event.

Generous businesses and individuals donated sought-after raffle prizes, with the top prize of a two-night break for two at the Inveraray Inn encouraging ticket sales.

Stalls at the event on Sunday November 17 included wreaths, knitted items, cards, preserves and home-baking, meaning there was something for everyone and gave organised Christmas shoppers the chance to make a dent in their list.

One of the organisers, Denise England, said: ‘A great community effort went into the fair, with help and support from the villagers, so thank you to everyone involved.’

A total of £680 was raised, which will go towards maintaining and keeping Cairndow village hall running.