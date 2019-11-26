Additional night of road closure between Inveraray and Cairndow

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A road closure between Inveraray and Cairndow on the A83 will be in place for an extra night after road resurfacing work overran.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: ‘Due to a technical issue with our supply quarry last night, an additional nights work will be required to complete the resurfacing works on the A83 between Drishaig and Dunderave.

‘As a result the works planned for the A83 will be delayed by one day.’

The road closure will be in force between 7pm on Tuesday November 26 and 7am the following day.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A82, A85 and A819. Access for public bus services and emergency vehicles will be maintained.

The extra day of work at Dunderave means that another stretch of resurfacing work – on the south side of Inveraray near the golf course – will begin a day later than planned.

This project will result in overnight road closures (7pm to 7am) from Wednesday November 27 until Sunday December 1.

With no suitable trunk road diversion available, amnesty periods will be provided at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am, 4am and 6am, during which time traffic will be allowed. Motorists are encouraged to arrive prior to these times to ensure they are accommodated within the amnesty period. Emergency services access will be maintained at all times.