Explore Argyll’s history for free

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has free tickets to give away to some of the best-loved historic sites in Argyll and Bute.

Iona Abbey, considered the birthplace of Christianity in Scotland and one of the country’s most sacred sites; Dunstaffnage Castle, the mighty stronghold of the MacDougalls on the Firth of Lorn; and Rothesay Castle, which boasts Scotland’s only circular curtain wall, are among over 30 top Historic Scotland sites throughout the country taking part, offering free entry on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1.

Members of the public have until 5pm on Thursday November 28 to register online and apply for free tickets to the attraction of their choice at www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk

Commenting on this year’s ticket giveaway Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at HES, said: ‘I am delighted to announce details of this year’s ticket giveaway, which offers free entry to a host of our winter-opening ticketed attractions over the St Andrew’s Day weekend.

‘We’re committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to explore and enjoy our historic environment. If you’ve never visited your local historic site, this is your chance to get out and discover Scotland’s fascinating past for free.’

For a full list of participating sites and to apply for tickets, visit www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk.

PIC:

Iona Abbey – just one of the sites you could visit. 16_T16_Iona-Abbey_01_Seen-from-the-site-of-St-Columbas-writing-hut