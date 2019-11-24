ACHA improves outside environment in Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) has completed its first

Exemplar Estates initiative.

The backcourt improvement programme in Lochgilphead is the first in a series of external environmental improvements across Argyll being taken forward by the housing association.

The initiative comes out of feedback from ACHA’s annual tenants conferences which highlighted a wish to focus additional resources on areas

of poor external environment.

As a result of this ACHA’s board has approved a sum of £300,000 per year to be invested in such initiatives every year for the next five years. Over 30 projects have been identified ranging from back court improvements to new landscaping.

Commenting on the initiative Alastair MacGregor, ACHA’s chief executive

said: ‘I am really pleased to see our first initiative completed. The before and after difference is massive. I look forward to the roll out of other pipeline projects over the next four and a half years.

‘It is also great to see an initiative which has come out of tenant consultation and initiative being taken forward.’

The Exemplar Estates initiative is in addition to the £24.5 million ACHA

invests each year in capital works, new build, reactive and cyclical

maintenance.