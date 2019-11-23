Slow down through Achnamara

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Too many drivers are ignoring the 30mph speed limit through the Knapdale village of Achnamara so residents decided to take action.

They approached Argyll and Bute Council with a view to getting electronic speed indicator signs installed. Realising this wouldn’t happen overnight, and with vehicles continuing to speed through the village, the community agreed to put up their own warning signs at safe locations on the roads serving the village.

One local man explained: ‘The council has been very helpful, but with older people and children in the village we felt we had to do something while the council works on a solution.’

An Argyll and Bute spokesperson said: ‘We have one portable speed reduction sign which is shared round the area. It is likely to be more beneficial to trial it in Achnamara in the summer when there is more traffic on the road and more people perhaps unfamiliar with the speed limit.

‘We will then be able to evaluate if the additional signs have the desired effect.

‘We also work with the police to promote responsible driving.’