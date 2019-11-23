Packed weekend of football in Lochgilphead

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

It was another busy weekend for Lochgilphead Soccer Centre and Red Star youths.

Between Friday night, November 15, and the following morning around 70 kids took part in the last specialist Coerver Partner Club training for 2019. As ever there was great fun for the kids and fantastic coaching from Coerver.

Saturday afternoon had Red Star girls hosting teams from Campbeltown, Lochnell and Port Ellen. Along with the two Lochgilphead teams there were more than 40 girls taking part. A great afternoon of football ensued with the girls showing real commitment and they were a credit to their clubs. Once again the Lochgilphead girls put in a fantastic performance.

Red Star 2011s (primary 4) hosted an invitational on Sunday morning, welcoming teams from Campbeltown, Helensburgh, Oban and Tarbert. A cracking day would see over 50 kids showing great attitude and playing some nice football at both five and seven-aside. There were some excellent displays all round.

Later on Sunday afternoon the Red Star 2007s took the pitch in a local derby against Oban Saints 2007. It was another hugely impressive performance from the Lochgilphead youngsters. From goalkeeper through back four, to midfield and strikers up front it was a cracking display with everyone on top form. The Red Star youngsters kept a clean sheet and scored some cracking goals to run out 7-0 winners. The goals were scored by Gibson (4) and Todd.

Sunday also had Red Star 2004 travelling to play at Clydebank. It was a disappointing day for the Mid Argyll team, as they struggled to find their usual form and Clydebank ran out winners 2-1. Caskie was the goal scorer for Red Star.