Gardening course gives students chance to grow

A weekly garden introductory course has been launched at Lochgilphead Resource Centre.

Facilitated by Argyll College and tutored by Daniel Sloan-Griffiths, the course which takes place on Wednesdays, covers a wide range of gardening aspects, benefiting keen students and increasing their gardening knowledge, while also improving the centre’s own garden.

Tutor Dan said: ‘I am looking forward to working with everyone at the centre, supporting practical and creative tasks and passing on my own experience and knowledge of horticulture.

‘The course unfortunately has limited funds for materials, so we are currently looking for donations. In particular plants, bulbs, compost and seeds. Any help and donations will always be greatly appreciated.’

For further information on the course or how you can donate materials contact Dan on 07789 350094 or drop in to Lochgilphead Resource Centre.