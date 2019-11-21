News from the districts – November 15, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Gigha

Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust is launching a community fund to benefit island residents.

The fund will provide grants of up to £1,000 to individuals and community organisations through income from Gigha’s Dancing Ladies wind turbines.

Anyone on the island looking for support for training, skills development or bursaries or help to set up a business can apply. Community groups wanting to put on events or activities, look after the heritage or natural environment or in need of essential equipment can also apply.

Ian Wilson, chairman of Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust, said: ‘The boards of the trust and Gigha Renewable Energy Limited are really pleased to announce this fund.

‘Now we have stabilised the trust’s finances, we are able to invest in our community in different ways.

‘Gigha is a great place to live and work and we are keen to help our young people stay, help businesses grow and support community groups. The purpose of the fund is to help our community grow and thrive so we hope groups supporting elderly residents, the school, church and village hall amongst others, will use the fund to make Gigha an even better place to live.’

The fund will officially open for applications in early December but people can find out more at Gigha’s community open day on Tuesday November 19 or contact the trust on 01583 505390 or by emailing chair@gigha.org.uk

Islay

Islay’s exclusive wildlife experience has received a five-star grading from VisitScotland.

Islay Sea Adventures, based in Port Ellen Marina, were upgraded from four stars by the national tourism organisation’s quality assurance scheme in recognition of its exceptional visitor experience.

The business becomes the fifth five-star wildlife experience in Argyll and Bute following website improvements and the introduction of digital tablets into their wildlife tours.

The boat tours give visitors the chance to see the spectacular range of wildlife offered by the coast and waters off Islay. These include seals, porpoises, an abundance of seabirds and the occasional sighting of a Sea Eagle.

Four tours are available including nature watching in a special conservation area and a visit to Corryvrechan, the world’s third largest whirlpool. Fishing tours are also on offer as well as seafood foraging.

PICS:

Left to right: Islay Sea Adventure’s skippers Harold Hastie and Alex Campbell, VisitScotland regional director David Adams McGilp and skippers Neil Smith and Angus Newman. Photograph: VisitScotland. no_a46IslaySeaAdventure02