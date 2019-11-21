Housing association discusses future of Strachur site

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A housing association has asked tenants and the community near a development in Strachur for their views on the effects of a decision made two years ago.

Rhona McLeod, chief executive of Trust Housing Association, met with staff and tenants of Manse Gardens, Strachur, on November 12 to hear their views on the decision to change the service from sheltered to amenity, as a result of the withdrawal in funding from Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership.

The meetings mark the beginning of a review of options for Manse Gardens to ensure the site properly serves the community and provides suitable housing and services in the future.

Tenants were told trust has no immediate plans to close Manse Gardens but wanted to outline future options, from retaining the current situation, to seeking new partnerships to provide housing and services or a managed disposal of properties.

Rhona McLeod emphasised the priority is to ensure Manse Gardens is providing the service tenants rightly expect and that whatever decisions are taken their well-being is top priority.

Commenting after the meeting, Rhona McLeod said: ‘In addition to the options outlined to tenants, we are open to any other contributions from them or other interested groups to ensure Manse Gardens can continue to serve the community.’

At the same meeting, director of customer services Gail Gourlay asked tenants for their opinions on broader community concerns regarding Manse Gardens and how the organisation could best go about addressing any worries.

She said: ‘I particularly wanted to make sure tenants knew we were aware of concerns raised by tenants and the wider community regarding anti-social behaviour. We believe we have addressed these issues but are committed to working with tenants and the community on this issue.’

Trust wants to hear from tenants and groups prior to producing a report for its board in February 2020 which will include recommendations to help the board make a decision on Trust’s strategy for Manse Gardens.