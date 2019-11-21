Horsing around for Hallowe’en

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Argyll Adventure annual Hallowe’en Gymkana weekend proved a popular hit with riders once again.

The well-attended event saw over 50 people come along over November 2 and 3, dressing up to join in the fun.

A great time was had by all and the weekend of spooktacular fun saw the children’s hard work and learning come together in a fun filled morning of riding games.

Andy Cameron of Argyll Adventure said: ‘Everyone made such an effort with the fancy dress and although the morning was about fun and bringing groups together that don’t see each other often, it was also a chance for the children to demonstrate their riding abilities they have gained over the previous months, under the fantastic instruction of Annika.

‘Special thanks to all the parents and carers who turned out over the weekend to support the spooktacular fun and games. I am so grateful to my team and everyone in the Argyll Pony Club that is making it a real success.’

Results:

Shetlands: Darcey Vallis

Highlands: Matilda McLaren

Fells: Sofia Judd

Eriskays: Esme Corns

Connemaras: Lily Davidson

Dales: Sophie Sumsion

PICS:

Some of the weekend’s prize-winners. no_a47ArgyllAdventures01

The day was devilishly fun. no_a47ArgyllAdventures02

Riders also took part in some pumpkin carving. no_a47ArgyllAdventures03

Spooky outfits galore for riders at Argyll Adventures. no_a47ArgyllAdventures06