Are you registered to vote?

People across Argyll and Bute are being urged to make sure they register to vote in next month’s UK Parliamentary Election, before the November 26 deadline.

Voters in the area will join others from across the country on Thursday December 12 to elect one Member of Parliament (MP) to represent the Argyll and Bute UK Parliamentary Constituency at Westminster.

To take part in this election, you must be registered to vote. If you are not sure whether you are registered, you can check with the Electoral Registration Office on 0800 980 0470. They can send you out a registration form if required. You can also register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote – it is quick and easy to do.

You can alternatively vote by post or by proxy (where you appoint someone to cast your vote on your behalf). The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on November 26 and if you want to apply for a proxy vote you need to do so by 5pm on December 4. You can find out more about this at www.yourvotematters.co.uk – and if you want to apply for a postal or proxy vote, it is best to do so as soon as possible.

A list of polling stations can be found at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/elections – there may be changes to your usual polling station so please check your polling card or online so that you know where you need to go to cast your vote.

Anyone interested in standing for election or who has any other queries about the election process can contact Argyll and Bute Council’s Elections Team on 01546 603264 or elections@argyll-bute.gov.uk