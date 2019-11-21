Announcements- November 22, 2019

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

BIRTHS

CURRIE – Stuart and Hazel (née Barr) are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl, Ellen May, on November 2, 2019. A precious granddaughter for Robert and Ruby, and Robin and Iona. Special thanks to midwifery staff at Campbeltown Hospital.

HYND – At the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on October 21, 2019, to Innes and Moyra (née Coleman), a baby daughter, Marion Isobel. A first grandchild for Jan and Bob, Glasgow, and David and Fiona, Linlithgow.

WALKER – To John and Shannon, in New York, on November 12, 2019, a daughter, Eliza Poppy. A grandchild for David and Ethel Murray of Rhudle Mill.

DEATHS

CAMERON – On November 13, 2019, peacefully, at Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock, Arthur Allan Cameron, in his 66th year, beloved son of the late Archie and Annie Cameron, of Inveraray, and a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all the family, and dear friend of many. Funeral service was held at Inveraray Parish Church, on November 21, 2019, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery.

COFFIELD – Suddenly but peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on November 4, 2019, after a short illness, Ritchie Coffield, in his 67th year, 25A Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Alexander and Catherine Coffield.

FINCH – Peacefully at home, 12 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on November 10, 2019, Ivy Finch, in her 98th year, formerly of Welling, Kent, much loved mum of Melanie Ferns, mother-in-law of William, loving nanny of Lindsay, Robyn and Jack and great nana of Jessica and Violet. Funeral service will be held in the Free Church, Campbeltown, today, Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11.00am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. A private cremation will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Bexley and Greenwich Hospice.

JENKINS – John (Iain), formerly of Sinclair Avenue, Inveraray, peacefully, in Orchard Lodge, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, on November 6, 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Adeline, dearly loved father of Heather, Arthur, Norman, Mervyn, and Eleanor, and granda to sixteen grandchildren. Private family interment, followed by a service of thanksgiving, at Dunoon Baptist Church, this Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Parkinson’s UK.

MCMURCHY – Peacefully, on November 17, 2019, at Perth, Western Australia, Iain McMurchy, aged 85, much loved husband of the late Mary Stewart, both late of Campbeltown.

PATERSON – Angus, aged 75, retired avionics engineer, born Carradale, Argyll, son of the late Dugald and the late Mary, elder twin of the late Matthew, died peacefully, at his home in Inverurie, on Monday, November 11, 2019, after bravely and with dignity bearing MND and cancer. He was the dearly loved husband of Carole, father of Katherine and Iain, father-in-law of Lee and Morven, loving grandpa of Ellie, Merryn, Maya and Isla and a good friend of many. He will be sorely missed. The funeral service, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited, is at Aberdeen Crematorium (East Chapel), today Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, but donations in lieu if desired, to be shared between MND and RNLI. An interment at Brackley Cemetery, Carradale, will take place at a later date.

PORTER – Peacefully at home, 27 Sound of Kintyre, Machrihanish, on November 11, 2019, Archie Porter, in his 84th year, formerly of Viewfield, Lochgoilhead, dearly beloved husband of the late Helen Porter and a much loved dad, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service in Lochgoilhead Parish Church, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Lochgoilhead Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 19, 2019, Hector McCallum Robertson (Mac), in his 83rd year, 66 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Agnes, much loved father of David and Linda and father-in-law of Dave. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality and the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BROWN – The Brown family would like to thank friends and neighbours for the many cards, telephone calls and lovely flowers they received following the very sad loss of their dear mother, Stella. Thanks to ambulance boys, Lorn and Islands District General Hospital, Oban, and to Dr Villalba, Dr Anderson and Dr Lazarus. Thanks to the community nurses and staff at Campbeltown Hospital for the care and kindness shown to our mother in her last days. Thank you to Rev William Crossan for the lovely service, you did us proud; and our sincere thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their personal service.

STEVENSON – Nuala and all of the family would like to thank relatives and friends, from far and wide, for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards following the sad loss of Sandy. Thank you to Rev William Crossan for a beautiful and fitting service and to Kenneth Blair for all his help and guidance during this time. Our heartfelt thanks go to all the ambulance boys over the past while, and to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Campbeltown Acute Ward and Sunshine Room for their care and attention to Sandy. Thank you to the Ardshiel Hotel for the purvey, and especially Suzie for all her help. Finally, we thank everyone who paid their respects at church and graveside, it was greatly appreciated. The amount of £1,503 was raised at the retiral collection, which will be divided between the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital and Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality. As Auld Sandy would say, ‘Last Orders’ have been called.

IN MEMORIAMS

ANDERSON – In loving memory of our dear sister, Isobel, who died November 24, 2016.

When you see a butterfly here to brighten your day,

Remember that I’m there with you, and there I’ll always stay.

– Angus and Margaret.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of James, who died November 21, 1986.

A smile for all, a heart of gold,

One of the best this world could hold,

Silent thoughts of time together,

Hold memories that will last forever.

Always in our thoughts.

– Love, Dad and sister, Heather.