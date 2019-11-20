Variety is the spice of Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Talented groups have joined forces to organise a fantastic new variety show to brighten up the winter.

This show will replace the regular musical spectacular held in Ardrishaig Public Hall and will be packed with entertainment.

Members from Mid Argyll Musical Society and the B Natural choir will be performing songs, choruses, duets and solos along with dancers from Mid Argyll Youth Development Services, who will be displaying their talents.

The amazing Marvel the Magician and a woodwind group will also show their skills during the dazzling evening on Friday November 22.

Sheila Campbell of Mid Argyll Musical Society said: ‘Due to a variety of circumstances, the society is unable to put on our musical show this year to follow the success of The Adventures of Mr Toad and The Wizard of Oz over the last two years. We did not want to let down our loyal audience, so we are delighted to join forces with very talented groups to stage our variety show.’

The glittering occasion will be compered by the inimitable Mr Toad (Jay Helbert) from 2018’s memorable musical show.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 7.30pm, are available from the Archway in Lochgilphead, Morna’s in Ardrishaig or at the door on the night.