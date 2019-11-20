Police appeal for information on missing Oban man

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in trying to locate a man missing from Oban since Tuesday November 19.

Alex Carter (49) was last seen in Dalintart Drive, around 7am on Tuesday morning, when he left to go to work in Oban. When he failed to return home last night, his family contacted police and reported him missing.

Alex is white, around 6 foot 2 inches in height, with short dark hair and a slim build. When last seen, he was wearing grey coloured workmen’s trousers with utility pockets, a blue TSL works jumper and a grey hooded top.

Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate him have so far have proved unsuccessful. Officers will be reviewing CCTV footage for any additional information which could assist the inquiry.

Alex enjoys the outdoors and is a keen cyclist. He is a loving family man and has never gone missing before.

Inspector Mark Stephen said: ‘Alex’s family is understandably, distraught and just want to know he is safe and well. It is completely out of character for him to go off and not be in touch with his family and friends. We are becoming increasingly concerned for him and are appealing to anyone who may have seen Alex yesterday or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us immediately.’

If anyone has any information, please call officers at Oban Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0135 of Wednesday November 20, 2019.