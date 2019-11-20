Body found in search for missing man
A body has been found as police searched for a missing Oban man.
Alec Carter was last seen in Dalintart Drive, around 7am on Tuesday November 19, when the 49-year-old left to go to work in Oban. When he failed to return home, his family contacted police and reported him missing.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: ‘Around 10am on Wednesday November 20, the body of a man was found in a wooded area near to Stevenson Street, Oban.
‘The man has not yet been formally identified however it is believed to be Alec Carter who had been reported missing in the early hours of today.’
‘His family has been informed.
‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.’