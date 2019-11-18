Tree shop branches out for Christmas craft fair
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The Tree Shop at Clachan, Cairndow, is usually buzzing with customers.
If not searching for plants, shrubs and trees for the garden they might be looking for that perfect present in the gift shop or enjoying a cake and a cuppa in the tearoom.
The annual pre-Christmas craft fair at the Tree Shop saw plenty more people descend on the popular centre, situated beside the A83 at the head of Loch Fyne.
On a gorgeous but chilly autumn day, Tree Shop manager Neil Colburn said: ‘It’s been really busy, which is great. I think the weather helps bring people out, so it’s gone very well.’
Stalls selling all kinds of arts and crafts were set up inside and outside the shop – just in time to find that perfect Christmas gift.