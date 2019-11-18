Star’s rough start continues with defeat to league leaders
SAFL Premier One
Lochgilphead Red Star 1-5 Easthall Star
Red Star are still looking for their first points in this season’s Premier One campaign after another disastrous first half saw the Lochgilphead side trail 0-5 at half time against table-topping Easthall at the Ropework.
The home side steadied the ship in the second half, however, and pulled a consolation goal back through a well placed effort from Lee MacLean – though the damage had been done in a first-half spell where Star shipped five goals in the space of half an hour.
On Saturday November 16, Red Star travel to play Argyll neighbours Dunoon AFC looking to pick up their first win and move themselves off the foot of the table.