Dochas Centre offers advice on carers rights

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It is estimated 6,000 people in the United Kingdom become carers every day, something few have planned for, often leaving them unaware of their rights.

Carers’ Rights Day helps ensure carers are aware of their rights; lets carers know where to get help and support and raises awareness of the needs of carers.

To coincide with Carers’ Rights Day, the Dochas Carers Centre in Lochgilphead will be hosting a drop-in session for unpaid carers, offering information on what support is available.

There will be a chance to find out more about the support the centre provides, with members there to talk through any queries carers may have.

Carers can also find out about the activities being run in the centre or by the outreach support workers across Argyll, including monthly lunch groups and weekly drop-ins.

The session will run between 10.30am and 2.30pm on Thursday November 21, with welfare rights officer Susan Tuite giving a presentation on benefits and entitlements from 11am till noon.

Find out more about the Dochas Carers Centre at www.dochasfund.org.uk