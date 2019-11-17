Primary pupils become poetry authors

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Primary School pupils put pencil to paper as they crafted pieces for the recent Tarbert Book Festival poetry competition.

The theme of the competition was ‘nature’, with pupils from Clachan, Tarbert and Achahoish primary schools taking part. All the entries were displayed in the Templar Hall, Tarbert, for the public to read during the book festival weekend.

All of the entries showed great imagination and creativity and visiting authors commented on the high standard of writing.

Inspired by the beautiful landscape around their school, Achahoish pupils had plenty ideas to draw on for their poetry writing. Primary five pupil Danaidh MacEachern had the winning entry for the P5-P7 category with his poem titled ‘The Clouds’.

The excited pupils also met author and illustrator Kate Leiper who told them about the work that goes into creating a book.

Kate awarded the prizes for the poetry competition before reading from her beautiful book ‘A Wee Bird Was Watching’.