Lesley’s artistic Arctic adventure inspires exhibition

‘Seeing a polar bear on the second day of the trip was so exciting. A large male was standing looking at the ship from some distance. Then he disappeared and was spotted swimming between the ice even closer to us. To see him in this setting, at this poignant time with the threat of climate change, was so exhilarating, moving and captivating.’

These are the words of Lochgilphead artist Lesley Burr, who recently spent 11 days on a unique journey as the ‘artist in residence’ aboard an exploration ship, the CV Resolute, in the Arctic Circle.

The voyage included sightings of walrus, whales and polar bears and has resulted in more than 70 sketches and watercolours which will form part of an exciting new exhibition in 2020/2021.

Lesley, 56, was chosen by The Friends of Scott Polar Research Institute to become this year’s artist on board the South Baffin Explorer in the Canadian Arctic. The expedition begun at Iqaluit and took Lesley, the boat’s crew and paying guests around Frobisher Bay, Walrus Island, Erik Cove, Digges Island and Kimmirut, a remote Inuit settlement and a former Hudson Bay Company station.

Lesley said: ‘It was a truly inspirational trip. I saw five polar bears, two whales blowing and hundreds of thousands of seabirds.

‘For an artist, one of the most remarkable sights was watching sea ice approaching, the colours and sounds of these stretches of ice. The residency allowed me to become immersed in nature and the landscape in a way which felt so intense and which so few people will ever get to experience, as the places we visited were so remote.’

The voyage was to witness wildlife, Inuit culture and nature.

‘The Arctic north has long held a fascination for me and ten years living in Shetland inspired me to use themes which interpret a connection with nature and life in the wild,’ explained Lesley.

Other remarkable sights at Cape Dorset included seeing Inuit carvings, drawings and prints at the renowned Kinngait studios and a walk to a Thule archaeological site to see Arctic plants and landscape was thrilling.

Lesley would be visited by passengers as she worked on her sketches and watercolours in a specially-created cabin studio.

Lesley said: ‘It gave them an added dimension to their trip. Art is such a wonderful way of documenting such extraordinary sights.

‘The colours I used for painting are tonally different than those I would use at home in Argyll,’ she explained.

‘Arctic colours are a myriad of blues, manganese, Prussian blues and turquoises, whites and vibrant pinks, with neutral colours all contained in the ice, and with light constantly changing. I’ve never felt so stimulated and challenged.

‘One of the most memorable feelings is a sense of extraordinary space and peacefulness as the ship sails through and past the ice. You hear the thud, rhythm and vibration of ice against the hull of the ship and observe colour schemes that are surprising in intensity, unworldly and much more than just white.’

Lesley continued: ‘Every alternate day I displayed new work in a glass display cabinet. On the last day, I ran an open studio event inviting guests to see the fruits of my labour.’

The voyage resulted in 70 sketches in watercolour and mixed media and 10 larger paintings. Lesley also has a written diary and taken 500 photographs, including one of a polar bear stalking a walrus.

The paintings and notes are for creative research and she is now developing a new collection of paintings and prints to be exhibited at the Compass Art Gallery in Glasgow in 2020 and 2021. Lesley has also been invited to exhibit a painting at the Scott Polar Museum in Cambridge next year.

The experience, she says, has been the trip of a lifetime: ‘This has fulfilled a dream to experience such a remote and mysterious place.

‘It is fascinating and absorbing to understand more about the Arctic. But there was conflict too. I am increasingly aware of a deep sadness associated with the rapid melting of the sea ice, of the fragile landscape and unfathomable beauty where the elements and harsh environment form a unique wilderness on the brink of transformation.’

*Lesley Burr’s residency was supported by three organisations – The Friends of the Scott Polar Research Institute, One Ocean Expeditions and Bonham’s auctioneers.