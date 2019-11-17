Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – November 15, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Heartbreaking

Jamie Buckley, along with other people with autism in Argyll and Bute, are being let down by our health and social care system and senior management.

When self-help group Autism Argyll wound itself up last year, it fired a broadside at Argyll and Bute Council managers for failing to take autism seriously and – worse than that – wasting other peoples’ time in assisting with an autism strategy, only to let it gather dust on a shelf in Kilmory.

Now that the hot potato of autism has been handed to the HSCP, things appear to be no further forward.

It breaks your heart to speak to Jamie and hear of her experiences.

We don’t need a rocket science solution – in fact the simpler the better in many ways. But senior management needs to listen to people living with autism.

Mark of respect

It was good to see people gathering at war memorials up and down the region to pay their respects, but it seems clear that fewer people are turning out each year – even on such a beautiful day of weather as we enjoyed last Sunday.

Lest we forget.