Inveraray Pipe Band up for award

Inveraray and District Pipe Band hope to retain the accolade of Scottish Pipe Band of the Year, as it is once again nominated in the Trad Music Awards.

Following a year of success, including winning the Grade 1 world title and the Champion of Champions title in summer, the band hopes its success will once again be recognised with this prestigious award.

The award, sponsored by the Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust, will see the band up against stiff competition from Renfrewshire Schools Pipe Band, Closkelt Pipe Band and Dollar Academy.

Voting for the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards opened on Monday November 4 and winners will be announced at an awards and gala concert in Aberdeen on December 7.

Presented by Mary Ann Kennedy and Kim Carnie, the evening will include exciting live music performances by Skerryvore, the current BBC Radio Scotland Young Musician of the year Benedict Morris, Heisk, Aberdeenshire Youth Band, Kris Drever, Sian and Robyn Stapleton.

Event founder and promoter Simon Thoumire said: ‘As always, the Trad Awards amaze me. It shows the strength of the scene, breadth of talent and sheer scale of the industry. We are really excited to announce two new awards this year, each with important recognition – Trad Video of the Year and Musician of the Year.’

For more information and voting, visit the www.Handsupfortrad website.