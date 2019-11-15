If you’re offered salmon off the back of a lorry – be careful

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Council has issued a warning after 20 tonnes of salmon went missing from an overturned lorry.

The local authority is urging people only to buy salmon from a reputable source after the salmon disappeared following an accident on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy.

In a statement, the council said: ‘This salmon may have entered the food supply chain. It is potentially unsafe to eat and should not be consumed.

‘At the time of the accident the salmon was head on and gutted and of various sizes. It had not undergone processing.

‘There is a possibility it is has been contaminated and may not have been subject to the required chilled conditions.

‘This salmon cannot under any circumstances be used for further processing because of potential food safety issues and also because it does not comply with the requirements of food law.

‘If you are in possession of this salmon you are advised to dispose of it immediately.

‘Members of the public are advised that legitimate salmon, that complies with the requirements of food law, will be sold through reputable retail and wholesale outlets.’

Anyone with concerns sould phone Argyll and Bute Council on 01546 605519.