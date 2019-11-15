Far though they be from the hills of their home…

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

On a bright, frosty morning people gathered to remember.

Autumn sunshine bathed town and village war memorials across Argyll as communities came together to commemorate all those who have fought and died in service of the country, in conflicts past and present.

The suffering and sacrifice, too, of those affected in any way by conflict were also in the thoughts of the people who came out on Sunday November 10.

In Lochgilphead, community representatives paraded to the war memorial along Argyll Street, led by Mid Argyll Pipe Band, and gathered to lay wreaths at a service conducted by Reverend Canon Simon MacKenzie of Christ Church Scottish Episcopal Church.

World pipe band champions Inveraray and District led the parade in the Royal Burgh. At the famous Inveraray War Memorial, recently-retired parish minister Rev Roderick Campbell conducted a service in which he pulled no punches about the changing nature of conflict – lest we forget.

Reverend David Carruthers led the Ardrishaig act of remembrance, with piper Iain Campbell playing the lament.

In Tarbert, onlookers watched as representatives of 20 organisations, together with veterans, marched through the village, led by Loch Fyne Pipe Band. The haunting melody of ‘The Green Hills of Tyrol’ (A Scottish Soldier) led the parade up Lady Ileene Road to the monument. The formalities were led by Aggie Dennis, a Royal Navy veteran and now local Station Commander for Scottish Fire and Rescue.

Aggie introduced speakers from organisations including the Church of Scotland and Fisherman’s Mission to address the parade before welcoming Tarbert Academy pupil Cerys Baird to recite ‘In Flanders Fields’.

The crowd fell silent as Kevin McKeavney marked the start of the two-minute silence with The Last Post. The stillness was broken by the mournful sound of the bagpipes as Loch Fyne Pipe Band’s John Hunt played his tribute to the fallen.

Aggie said he had been ‘extremely humbled’ to see how many people came to the Remembrance service.

He continued: ‘Today was a day of reflection, for those who have gone before but also for those who continue to fight.

‘While we hope never to go to war, we all owe a debt of honour to those who laid down their lives to ensure our freedom in two world wars and subsequent conflicts. It’s also an opportunity to offer our heartfelt thanks to those who continue to serve their country in the current areas of conflict.’