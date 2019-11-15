Crafts and hampers at Christmas sale

Ardrishaig Craft Club is holding a Christmas sale of work with all the usual attractions.

There will be an array of home baking for sale along with a tombola and craft stall.

And don’t miss your opportunity to win a fabulous festive hamper.

The sale of work will be held at Ardrishaig North Hall between 10.30am and midday on Saturday November 16.