Crafts and hampers at Christmas sale
Ardrishaig Craft Club is holding a Christmas sale of work with all the usual attractions.
There will be an array of home baking for sale along with a tombola and craft stall.
And don’t miss your opportunity to win a fabulous festive hamper.
The sale of work will be held at Ardrishaig North Hall between 10.30am and midday on Saturday November 16.