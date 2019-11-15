Care Bears spread Lochgilphead kindness

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Giant teddy bears were wandering the streets of Lochgilphead delivering hugs and inspirational messages.

The cuddly bears were raising awareness for Be Kind, Health and Well-being day on Wednesday November 13 at the MS Argyll Centre in Lochgilphead. Argyll and Bute Council’s community learning team and MS Argyll came together to celebrate Adult Learning Week and National Kindness Day.

The idea was to bring younger and older generations together through community learning and entertainment. The MS centre was where most of the fun was happening, with many mindful activities for everyone to enjoy. Relaxation massages, tandem rides courtesy of Alec Ohnstad and alternative therapies were only a handful of the activities that could be enjoyed.

Linda Tough and Roanna Clark, the bears in disguise wanted to show their gratitude to the MS centre saying: ‘The centre is really great to work with and we are so thankful for their support, especially during these tough times.’

A pot filled with positive messages was distributed to the public to brighten the dull day.

On Thursday November 14, there were more indoor activities such as classic board games and pop quizzes – all with the aim of connecting the community.