Autistic Jamie ‘feels rejected’ by absence of Argyll support

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Jamie Buckley is an intelligent young woman.

She achieved good grades in her school studies, her favourite subjects including geography, history and biology.

Eighteen-year-old Jamie, though, has autism. She left school aged 15 after her anxiety reached a point that she had to get out of mainstream education. And despite repeated attempts to find support for Jamie since then, her family claims such autism services do not exist in Argyll.

The resource centre in Lochgilphead is the only Mid Argyll service for adults with learning disabilities.

But after being given a guided tour of the resource centre and completing an application, they were told Jamie does not fit the criteria for attending the centre – because Jamie’s IQ is too high.

‘Autism is not recognised as a learning disability, but I believe this is an outdated way of looking at it. Jamie may have a high IQ, but she is less able in a social situation,’ said Jenny.

She continued: ‘I met social workers recently and they told me there is nothing they can offer Jamie. I don’t blame them, but the system is wrong.

‘I have spoken to many local parents whose teenage autistic children have ended up in the same position, having to leave school early suffering from anxiety, isolation, depression and loneliness.

‘There is no support for these young people, no opportunity to socialise, learn new experiences or get out of their situation.’

Since leaving school Jamie has been staying at home in Tayvallich. Her ambition was to become an equine physiotherapist, but she is now training part time in horse care with Argyll RDA Carriage Driving Group in Benderloch.

Jamie says she feels ‘rejected’.

‘I feel discriminated against. I don’t want anyone else to go through that because it is so hurtful,’ Jamie explained.

She continued: ‘When you see the bit of paper that says autism isn’t covered at the resource centre, it makes me feel sad and rejected.’

Jenny added: ‘Argyll and Bute Council produced an autism strategy document a few years ago. They haven’t implemented any of it.’

Responsibility for autism services in the region now lies with Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP). A spokeswomen for the HSCP said: ‘Due to patient confidentiality it would not be appropriate for us to comment in any detail on individual cases, however, we can confirm we were in touch with the family last week and have offered to meet with them to look into whether there are any options of support that may be available.’

In response to questions put to him by the Argyllshire Advertiser in October 2019, Argyll and Bute Council policy lead for health and social care, Councillor Kieron Green, said: ‘For our young people with autism, co-ordination between the HSCP Children’s and Families Service and Argyll and Bute Council Education allows for the best possible support as they grow and develop.’

Frustrated by a lack of action, Jenny has started an online petition: ‘Argyll and Bute Council and Health and Social Care Partnership: Support the need for services and support for people on the autistic spectrum in Argyll’.

You can read more and sign the petition here: http://chng.it/vwDwMdkvSs