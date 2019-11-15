Announcements – November 15, 2019

MARRIAGES

RANKIN – PATERSON

Both families are happy to announce the marriage of Louise, only daughter of Hilary and David, Campbeltown, to Neil, only son of Catrona and David, Shotts, at Sherbrooke Castle Hotel, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. A day full of sparkle and love.

Deaths

BROWN – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 9, 2019, Stella Brown, in her 92nd year, 25B Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, beloved wife of the late Thomas Brown, much loved mum of Gloria, Stuart, Mary, Tommy, Margaret, Laurence and the late James and Richard and a loving granny, great granny and great great granny. Funeral private.

COUPAR – On November 8, 2019, peacefully, at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Norina Baxter Coupar, in her 73rd year, beloved aunt, cousin, and sister to Struan. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited, and afterwards at the George Hotel. Flowers, or donations if desired, to Inveraray and District Pipe Band.

DODDS – Peacefully, at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig, on November 6, 2019, Rae Dodds, in her 94th year, late of West Cottage, Drimvore, by Lochgilphead and formerly of Cauldshiel, beloved wife of the late John Dodds, much loved and loving mum of Cathi, proud granny of Phil, Shona and Thomas, and dear sister of the late Dalene and Dorothy. A much loved aunt and cousin to all the family. Funeral service was held in Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, Lochgilphead, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, followed by a service at Cardross Crematorium. Sadly missed.

KENNEDY – Peacefully, after an illness borne bravely, our sister, Isobel (Bella), sadly passed away, on Monday, November 11, 2019, aged 61. Funeral service will be held at Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. There will be also be a memorial service, celebrating her life, at Glen Iosal Housing, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1.00pm. All are welcome.

STEVENSON – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 9, 2019, Alexander David Stevenson (Sandy), in his 77th year, 27 High Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Nuala, much loved dad of Josephine, James, Brenda and Robert and a loving granda of Holly, Lewis, Kayla, Ava, Finn, Jamie and Sophie. Funeral service in Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, today, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital and the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

WEIR – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on November 10, 2019, Lilian Weir, in her 88th year, formerly of Cairnbaan, Lochgilphead, dearly beloved daughter of the late Rankin and Jessie Weir, much loved sister of Anna, Sylvia and the late Martha, sister-in-law of Gordon and a loving aunt of Anna and Alistair. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.

WOTHERSPOON – Suddenly but peacefully, at home, 4 Woodside, Gigha, on November 7, 2019, Mary Jane McNeill (Maimie), in her 77th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Hugh Wotherspoon, much loved mum of Lachlan and Kevin and a loving granny of Alex and Iona.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BARBOUR – Betty and all the family would like to thank relatives and friends for cards, letters and phone calls received after the sad loss of Bobby. Special thanks to those who travelled to Mauchline and Irvine to pay their last respects. Finally, thank you for your kind donations to Gideons UK, in Bobby’s memory. Very much appreciated.

MACCALLUM – Lorna, Fiona and Allan would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of Robert. Special thanks to all the extended family who supported Robert throughout his short illness. Thank you to Matthew Ramsay for a lovely and comforting service, and to Kenneth Blair for his professional and sympathetic guidance. Thanks also to all the nurses for their great care and kindness towards Robert and all the family during his illness. Thank you to Campbeltown Bowling Club and Argyll Bakeries for the purvey. Special thanks to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. The amount of £1010 will be divided between Macmillan Nurses (Kintyre Locality) and the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

SIMERS – Jean, Karen and Claire would most sincerely like to thank all NHS staff locally, for their support and kindness shown to Willie and the family over the past year. Thanks to Rev David Carruthers for a very comforting service; to Roddy, Fiona and team at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for excellent services; to Morna for the lovely flowers, and to Cairnbaan Hotel for purvey. Finally, our thanks to all family and friends who sent flowers, cards or visited, and to all who came to say goodbye to Willie, and also to Gillian for taking Isla to the church for us. The retiral collection raised over £1,050 for Glenaray Ward and Macmillan Nurses. Sadly missed.

in Memoriams

GALBRAITH – Willie, died November 13, 1996.

Always in our thoughts.

– Maureen and family.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, James, died November 21, 1986.

Treasured memories.

– Stewart, Heather and family.

MCINTYRE – Katherine, November 15, 2017.

We thought of you today,

But that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday,

And the days before that too.

We think of you in silence,

We often speak your name.

All we have are memories,

And your picture in a frame.

Your memory is a keepsake,

From which we’ll never part.

God has you in His arms,

We have you in our heart.

Loved and missed every day.

– Karen, Sheena, Fiona, Alison and families.

MCSPORRAN – Connie-marie, November 18, 2009. Forever seven.

I heard your voice in the wind today, and I turned to see your face,

The warmth of the wind caressed me, as I stood silently in place.

I felt your touch in the sun today, as its warmth filled the sky,

I closed my eyes for your embrace, and my spirit soared high.

I saw your eyes in the window pane, as I watched the falling rain,

It seemed as each raindrop fell, it quietly said your name.

I held you close in my heart today, it made me feel complete,

You may have died, but you’re not gone, you will always be a part of me.

As long as the sun shines, the wind blows, the rain falls,

You will live on inside of me forever.

– Inserted by your broken mum, Nena xx, your brothers Darren and Ewan xx, your loving aunts, uncles and much loving cousins.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a dear husband and dad, Alex, who passed away November 15, 2018.

Loved and missed every day.

– Sheena and Lyn xx.

WATSON – Treasured memories of Janet, a beloved wife and mother, who passed away on November 19, 2007.

– Robin and Jim.